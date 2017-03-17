Family credits dogs for alerting them to RV fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A family and their home are safe this morning thanks to their dogs and quick actions from Huntsville Firefighters.

It happened in the 2200 block of Evans Avenue around 2:30 Friday morning.

Homeowners say their dogs woke them up this morning. When they let the dogs in, they heard the horn of their RV going off and a popping noise. That's when they saw the vehicle, parked just feet from the home, on fire.

They immediately got their children up and got out of the house.

Oxygen tanks near the burning RV made the fire even more worrisome. The flames were so intense, they reached the power and cable lines above and damaged them.

Firefighters responded quickly, only taking about 20 minutes to get the fire out. The home was not damaged.