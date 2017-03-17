Ever balance an egg on the equinox? Turns out, you can balance an egg year round

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, many people in the U.S. participate in the "tradition" of balancing an egg on its end in honor of the vernal equinox, also known as the first day of spring.

The "idea" is that because the earth is in line with the sun in such a way that equal amounts of sunlight is reaching the earth's northern and southern hemispheres, the earth is in "balance" which should allow an egg to stand on its end.

That idea, in a nutshell -- or should we say, eggshell? -- is incorrect.

In reality, an egg can be balanced on its end any time of the year, as long as it has enough bumps on its shell to allow it to make a balanced contact with the surface. It also helps to have a surface that is not perfectly smooth, or is very sturdy against footsteps and other perturbations.

According to astrosociety.org, the origins of the "tradition" harken back to a March 19, 1945 issue of Life magazine, in which a reporter on assignment in China observed a crowd of people balancing eggs on their ends in accordance with a Chinese ritual that celebrated the month of Spring. In China, however, the first day of spring does not coincide with the equinox, but rather is observed six weeks beforehand.

Nevertheless, the "information" spread, and somehow the equinox is claimed as the reason why an egg can be balanced on its end. However, that has been proved false many times over; an egg can be balanced any time of the year.

Want proof? Check these photos below! They were submitted days before the vernal equinox. If you would like to submit your egg balancing (or even broom balancing) photos, you can do so via the Live Alert 19 app!