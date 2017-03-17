× Early morning house fire damages Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One man is without a home this morning, after his home catches fire early Friday.

It happened just after midnight in the 4200 block of Eastland Drive in Huntsville. When firefighters arrived, they could see flames and smoke coming from the back of the home.

The homeowner was not injured. He credits his safety to a neighbor, who rushed over, banged on his door and woke him up.

The homeowner did not have smoke detectors in the house.

Firefighters say there is heavy fire damage to the kitchen and attic.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.