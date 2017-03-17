DeKalb County Commission is placing dumpsters around the county for spring cleaning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - Dumping is a problem everywhere, so the DeKalb County Commission decided to do something about it in their community.

"Several years ago we started this initiative of setting out dumpsters in various communities," said Ricky Harcrow, President of DeKalb County Commission.

Nine dumpsters will be placed around DeKalb.

"Set out from March 20th through April the 7th, about three weeks," said Harcrow.

They're placing these dumpsters in strategic places.

"Where people can come and bring their unwanted trash and things like that."

With dumping being a huge concern, commissioners made this initiative a priority.

"We have such a beautiful area and we don't want to litter it up and clutter it up with garbage and dumping," said Harcrow. "It's a serious, serious problem for us."

They hope people will take advantage of these dumpsters. For a list of dumpster locations, just call the DeKalb County Solid Waste Office.