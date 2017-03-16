Warmer air moves in quickly, but are we finished with frosty weather?

The frost was thick this morning.

Temperatures fell as low as the middle teens in Northeast Alabama and Tennessee. Valley Head officially hit 16ºF, but there was one report of 11ºF on Lookout Mountain at Mentone! Huntsville’s official low was 22ºF: two short of the record low set back during the Blizzard of ’93.

So now that it’s warming up, this questions arises: ‘is this the last of the cold weather?’

With history as our guide, the answer is a strong probably not. It’s not quite time to set out spring plants or open the swimming pool just yet! The ‘normal’ final frost/freeze of the season usually happens around the first of April to mid-April:

Some of the usual cold spots (microclimates) in Northeast Alabama and Tennessee can see frost as late as early May; if that’s you, don’t even think about planting anything you can’t easily protect from a late-season freeze.

Model guidance suggests at least two if not several more “chances” of temperatures at or below 32ºF on a widespread basis:

We may not be freeze-free between now and mid-April, but it’s safe to say that we don’t expect anymore teens for now!

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt