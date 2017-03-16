Texas 6-month-old dies after babysitter couldn’t reach 911

DALLAS, Tex. — The on-going ghost call issue that T-Mobile users are having in Dallas went from being a nuisance to being deadly last weekend after a six-month-old boy died because his babysitter couldn’t get a hold of any 911 operators.

Brandon Alex’s babysitter was reportedly on hold for over 30-minutes while Brandon’s life hung in the balance.

City officials did confirm that the sitter called 911, hung up, and called again multiple times.

The “ghost call” issue has been plaguing T-Mobile users since November of 2016. What happens is – when a person dials 911, their phone will continue dialing many times, registering as hang-ups.

The city says the problem is 911 operators have to call back every number that registers as a hang up just to figure out if there actually is an emergency.

T-Mobile is sending their top engineers to Dallas to see if they can figure out how to fix the problem.

“It is outrageous that T-Mobile still has not resolved the ghost call issue that is putting Dallasites in danger by clogging our 911 system,” said Mayor Mike Rawlings in a statement. “This issue not only puts paying T-Mobile customers at risk, but it jeopardizes the safety of people throughout our city. It`s encouraging that T-Mobile will finally be sending top engineers to Dallas”

In the time being, the city said if you do have to call 911 and are put on hold don’t hang up.