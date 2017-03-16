× Student shot, injured near Montgomery high school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Montgomery police confirm that a student at Robert E. Lee High School was shot and injured Thursday afternoon on school grounds.

Police said the female student suffered life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery police Capt. Regina Duckett reported that a shot was fired from a vacant lot near the school and a stray round entered school property and struck the student.

According to our newspartners at AL.com, police have a juvenile suspect is in custody.