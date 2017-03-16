× Social media users beg Tad Cummins to bring Elizabeth Thomas back

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 found two Instagram accounts believed to belong to 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation claims Cummins possibly used his role as a teacher to lure Thomas and potentially sexually exploit her.

A number of people on social media feel the same way.

One Instagram user commented on Cummins page saying, “This entire Instagram account shows a predator grooming his prey. I hope this young girl is rescued safely and this old man ends up behind bars​.”

The last picture uploaded on what appears to be Cummins account is an image saying “It’s a beautiful day to start.”

#love A post shared by Tad Cummins (@tadcummins) on Mar 13, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

That post was made three days ago, the same day Thomas was reported missing.

Many social media users are begging the suspect to do the right thing.

​”Be a man of god and bring her back. She’s a child, she doesn’t know what she wants right now. You are defying Jesus by doing this. Please, be a good man and return her.”

Some people are also tweeting at him, hoping he will turn himself in.

“C’mon man your a teacher. act like it and be responsible. This girl should be at home with her family, step up and #takeherhome.”

Monday is also the last day Thomas posted on Instagram.

Going to sleep , night y'all love you guys! #goodnight #happydreams #love A post shared by Elizabeth Thomas (@_.babygirl2001._) on Mar 12, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

We are closely following the developments in this case.

