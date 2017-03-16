Social media users beg Tad Cummins to bring Elizabeth Thomas back
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 found two Instagram accounts believed to belong to 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and 50-year-old Tad Cummins.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation claims Cummins possibly used his role as a teacher to lure Thomas and potentially sexually exploit her.
A number of people on social media feel the same way.
One Instagram user commented on Cummins page saying, “This entire Instagram account shows a predator grooming his prey. I hope this young girl is rescued safely and this old man ends up behind bars.”
The last picture uploaded on what appears to be Cummins account is an image saying “It’s a beautiful day to start.”
That post was made three days ago, the same day Thomas was reported missing.
Many social media users are begging the suspect to do the right thing.
”Be a man of god and bring her back. She’s a child, she doesn’t know what she wants right now. You are defying Jesus by doing this. Please, be a good man and return her.”
Some people are also tweeting at him, hoping he will turn himself in.
“C’mon man your a teacher. act like it and be responsible. This girl should be at home with her family, step up and #takeherhome.”
Monday is also the last day Thomas posted on Instagram.
