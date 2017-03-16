Russellville police need accused purse snatchers identified

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — The Russellville Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a couple of theft suspects.

It seems the alleged thieves got a little hungry, and that’s when they were caught on surveillance.

As Tuscumbia police were investigating a stolen purse case in their jurisdiction, further south a stolen credit card from the purse was being used.

Russellville police obtained this footage from KFC.

According to police reports, the purse was stolen on March 8th. The next morning, these two individuals visited the KFC to get some lunch.

When they tried to score a free meal, they depleted the cards funds – all $6.38. Investigators said they had to use their own cash to finish getting the meal. Help get these crooks off the streets.

Russellville police have announced arrest warrants for Angela White. She has grand jury indictments for burglary and theft of property.

Arrests warrants have also been issued in Russellville for Theresa Scott Adams. She’s accused of possession of a forged instrument and theft of property.

Cory Ray Anderson wraps up this week’s most wanted. Russellville police say Anderson is wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of lost property.

Recognize any of these people? By calling or texting the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line you could put some reward money in your pocket. The contact is kept anonymous.

To speak with a tip line operator, call (256) 386-8685.

For those who wish to text the tip to 274637 (CRIMES), in the message type “tip1293” and your information. Make sure to reference which case you are messaging operators about.