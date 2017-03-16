× March Madness Adoption special at Huntsville Animal Serivces

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is offering a special on their pet adoptions. They have set up hoops in their building and are offering $10 off the adoption fee for anyone who can make a slam dunk.

The adoption fee includes vaccinations, microchip, city license, and spay or neuter.

Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. They are opened Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are closed on Sunday.

If you would like more information call them at (256) 883-3783, or visit their Facebook page.