Live Blog: NCAA Tournament Tip-off

The NCAA Tournament is underway. One of the day’s biggest story lines is top-seeded Villanova starting its quest to become the first repeat national champion since Florida in 2007.
The Wildcats (31-3) open tournament play in Buffalo against Mount St. Mary’s (20-15) Thursday night.
Chase Horn will be live blogging all of the action.
But as I say that, the 3’s start to fall for Princeton.
Princeton has missed seven straight shots. Notre Dame might start to run away with this one up 25-17.
We now two games underway. UNC Wilmington vs. Virginia. I have the Cavaliers wining in my bracket.
Princeton is reminding me a lot of UAH in its loss to Rollins. Lots of open looks from three, but nothing is going in.
The first game of the day is Princeton vs. Notre Dame. The Tigers are looking good right now, but I still say the Fighting Irish win.
