Live Blog: NCAA Tournament Tip-off

Posted 11:31 am, March 16, 2017, by and , Updated at 11:41AM, March 16, 2017

The NCAA Tournament is underway. One of the day’s biggest story lines is top-seeded Villanova starting its quest to become the first repeat national champion since Florida in 2007.

The Wildcats (31-3) open tournament play in Buffalo against Mount St. Mary’s (20-15) Thursday night.

Chase Horn will be live blogging all of the action.

Chase Horn March 16, 201711:45 am

But as I say that, the 3’s start to fall for Princeton.

Chase Horn March 16, 201711:44 am

Princeton has missed seven straight shots.  Notre Dame might start to run away with this one up 25-17.

Chase Horn March 16, 201711:42 am

We now two games underway.  UNC Wilmington vs. Virginia.  I have the Cavaliers wining in my bracket.

Chase Horn March 16, 201711:40 am

Princeton is reminding me a lot of UAH in its loss to Rollins.  Lots of open looks from three, but nothing is going in.

Chase Horn March 16, 201711:34 am

The first game of the day is Princeton vs. Notre Dame.  The Tigers are looking good right now, but I still say the Fighting Irish win.