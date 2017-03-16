Huntsville man charged in connection to HEMSI vehicle theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville police have filed charges against 18-year-old Aman Smith for the theft of a HEMSI vehicle on Wednesday.

Police said Smith was to be transported from the Crestwood Medical Center facility on Whitesport Drive to a state-run facility in Gadsden.

Authorities said Smith became combative with HEMSI personnel causing minor injuries to them. According to police, Smith attempted to make someone to get out of their vehicle, but the citizen refused to do so.

Police said Smith then ran around the building and got into the unoccupied HEMSI SUV and drove away.

Officers attempted to catch up to Smith and he abandoned the vehicle in the area of 12th Street and Governors Drive.

Police found Smith hiding in a dumpster and took him into custody.

Smith has been charged with the following:

Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

2 Counts of Assault 2 nd - Emergency Medical Personnel - Felony charges

- Emergency Medical Personnel - Felony charges Robbery 3 rd - Strong Arm - Felony charge

- Strong Arm - Felony charge Theft of Property 1 st - Felony charge

- Felony charge Theft of Property 2 nd - Felony charge

- Felony charge Theft of Property 3rd