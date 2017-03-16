An emergency closure, broken dishwasher, and raw meat contamination in this week’s Restaurant Ratings
Miami Ice Score of: 93
925 Clayborn Liles Drive, Florence
Violations:
- Complete lack of hot water
- The vendor issued an emergency closure and called inspectors
Wok-N-Roll Score of: 80
115 Edgewood Drive, Florence
Violations:
- No date mark on several pans of various types of chicken, egg rolls and dumplings–10 day notice given
- Dishmachine not sanitizing– 3 day notice given
- Cooked lo mein sitting out , rice and chicken at hazardous temperatures
Fiesta Mexicana Score of: 77
117 B Highway 72 East
Violations:
- Employee using same pair of gloves while going from raw to ready-to-eat foods– 3 day notice given
- Rice being held at hazardous temperature– 3 day notice given
- No drying device at the handsink– corrected by supplying a drying device
- Employee using chipped/broken scoop to dispense chips– corrected by throwing away scoop
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Bravo! Cucino Italiana
Bridge Street Town Centre
401 The Bridge Street #180, Huntsville