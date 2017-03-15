WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at rally in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – President Donald J. Trump will be making at a rally in Nashville tonight at 6:30 p.m.

President Trump spent the day celebrating his predecessor Andrew Jackson, hailing the former president as an inspiration and drawing comparisons between them.

Trump said on the 250th anniversary of Jackson’s birth that Jackson was “one of our great presidents.”

He said Jackson opposed the “arrogant elite” and asked the audience: “Does that sound familiar to you?”

Trump spoke in front of the Hermitage, Jackson’s home in Nashville, Tennessee, which he toured before delivering remarks.

He said the visit was “inspirational,” and added that “I’m a fan.”

Looking forward to a big rally in Nashville, Tennessee, tonight. Big crowd of great people expected. Will be fun! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

President Donald Trump lay a wreath at the tomb of Andrew Jackson on the 250th anniversary of the former president’s birth.

Trump stood at the grave, his hand raised in a salute, as taps was played.

Jackson has enjoyed a moment of resurgence thanks to Trump. During the campaign, some of Trump’s aides took to comparing him to the former president, a fellow populist outsider who took on a member of the Washington establishment and ran a campaign railing against corrupt elites.

The museum’s president said attendance has surged since the November election.

Andrew Jackson: We thank you for your service. We honor your memory. We build on your legacy & we thank God for the USA! pic.twitter.com/LcEEBxf9gI — President Trump (@POTUS) March 15, 2017