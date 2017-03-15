Scottsboro Library has announced its new STEAM Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Inspired by the library's mascot, "His name is Dewey so I thought it would be fitting to name our STEAM lab after him," explained library director Laura Pitts.

DEWEY stands for design exploration workshop experience for youth.

"You can learn all kinds of neat and interesting engineering and mathematic and technology and art aspect that you might not get to have access to," said Pitts.

With a new steam lab, of course comes new equipment like 3D printers.

"They can see how a 3D printer works and as we get some things worked out, if they want to print something for a small fee they can sign up and print something with the 3D printers."

They'll also have stick bot animation.

"They can create animation videos with different little characters. We'll do the same thing with clay modeling."

Just a few examples of what this program will provide.

"You come to a library not only to learn," said Pitts. "You come here to research, to problem solve, to gain access to new ideas."

So I know what you're thinking. How does this DEWEY Lab relate to a library?

"We might have a child that is interested in being a mathematician one day and they come into the library to look up books about that, so why not provide them some hands on activity that has to do with that same concept."

The Scottsboro Library hopes to start their STEAM program by the end of the month.

The library's computer lab will be closed for the next 2-3 weeks. It's undergoing a full renovation.