Multiple cars stolen this weekend in Albertville, officers say the cars were unlocked, keys inside

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. -- Albertville Police detectives are investigating a string of car thefts, and officers say every single one of them was a crime of easy opportunity.

"People would just jump in and take off," Albertville Police Assistant Chief Jamie Smith said.

That's what happened several times this past weekend, prompting an investigation to catch the thief - or thieves - behinds the string of car thefts.

Every single instance had one thing in common. "People were leaving the keys in the cars. Obviously, unlocked," Smith said.

The thief or thieves stole the cars from homes and businesses around Albertville. "Right now, we don't know if it's more than one. Probably, what we think, is it's just crimes of opportunity where, 'it's there, I'm here and I need a ride, so here we go,'" Smith explained.

This is just the most recent investigation at the Albertville Police Department that involves cars. Recently, officers investigated a string of car break-ins where people left their valuables in plain sight, and the cars were unlocked. "If it belongs to you, if you want to keep it, please lock it up," Smith says.

He adds to stay cautious, even if your car is at home. As always, if you see something, say something.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call the Albertville Police Department.