Huntsville police conduct shooting investigation

Posted 9:57 pm, March 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:05PM, March 15, 2017

Huntsville shooting 3/15/17

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that occurred somewhere in Madison County.

Police were called to Sun Lake Apartments in Huntsville where they found a man who had been shot in the chest while in a vehicle.

Police said the man arrived at the apartment complex and then first responders were called.

Authorities said that the man’s wounds were not life threatening.

Police are investigating leads to determine who is responsible for the shooting and have units en route to where the shooting occurred.