Police say Huntsville pedestrian died when hit by vehicle on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing University Drive near the Henderson Road intersection.

Huntsville police said that a woman in her 40’s crossed the road in front of a red truck that was headed westbound on University Drive, and the truck hit her.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have closed the westbound lanes of University Drive at this time to conduct an investigation.

Authorities expect the road to be closed for an hour.

Police say the road wb should be closed here for another hour while they investigate the woman's death @whnt pic.twitter.com/DFxSUE79tT — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) March 16, 2017