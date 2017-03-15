× Huntsville Hospital to offer free lung screenings for those with family history COPD, asthma

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Those with Huntsville Hospital are offering free lung screenings on Friday, March 17 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Huntsville Hospital Medical Mall located on Memorial Parkway SW. The services are being offered on a first come, first serve basis.

The lung screenings are for those people who have a family history of COPD, alpha-1 or liver disease, and anyone with shortness of breath or uncontrolled asthma. They will also do screenings for lung cancer.

“It’s a good thing if you’re wondering and some people don’t want to get sticky with the doctors,” Dr. Jason Smith said.

For more information call (256)265-7071.