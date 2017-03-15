HEMSI vehicle stolen outside psychiatric ward; person in custody after chase
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department were led on a chase throughout the city on Wednesday.
HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said it all started when they were transporting a patient to a state psychiatric hospital.
Webster said that the patient stole a HEMSI vehicle outside of Crestwood Psychiatric Ward.
The patient led Huntsville police on a chase that ended near the Post Office on Governors Drive at an abandoned building.
The patient was discovered inside of a dumpster and taken into custody by Huntsville police.
34.719809 -86.616228