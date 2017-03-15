Fort Payne Career Center held a work readiness workshop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - Many people aren't prepared for the jobs they apply for. The Fort Payne Career Center is trying to change that.

"You know you only get one chance to make a first impression in a job interview. The first impression you make is with your resume. A lot of people don't understand the importance of a resume," explained Nick Hall of the Fort Payne Career Center.

Interview skills, dressing the part and resume reconstruction are just a few items on the agenda.

"You know we just want to help people be prepared and be ready for that so they have a better than average chance when they go and sit down in front of a potential employer," said Hall.

David Trussell wants to take away one thing from this workshop. "Maybe some hope in finding a job."

He works for himself doing small engine work, but he's ready to find a more consistent job.

"So I can work all week, you know and not go home broke still," said Trussell.

He said finding work has been difficult and he hopes workshops like this one will help. "Well, I'd like to stay in the field I'm in if I could find a job close enough."

Fort Payne Career Center said this workshop is just an opportunity for those who may not have received the job training in school.

This workshop is also preparation for the job fair in Huntsville on March 20-21.