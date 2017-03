FLORENCE, Ala. – Forlence Police hope you can help find Stacy Rester. He’s 52 years old.

Investigators say Rester was last seen 10 days ago on March 5th. He was in the area of East Limestone Street.

Rester is described to be 5’11” tall and weighs 185 lbs. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.