Fire near Huntsville apartment complex was a controlled burn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Some who live at a Huntsville apartment complex were alarmed when a large fire was burning too close for comfort.

It happened Tuesday night near Fisher Street apartments in Huntsville.

It turns out a business beside the apartment complex had a 3-day burn permit.

While the apartments are in city limits, the business is in the county.

Captain Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue said burning is illegal in the city. That’s why his department alerts the public when it does any burn training.

The following rules must be followed if you are granted a burn permit in the state of Alabama.

The person requesting the permit must have adequate tools, equipment, and manpower to stay with and control the fire during the entire burning period. The person requesting the permit is responsible for keeping the fire confined. The person requesting the permit can never allow the fire to be unattended until it is completely out.​

An employee of the business who obtained the permit told us they will be monitoring the burn tonight. ​