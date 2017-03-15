× Deputies find marijuana, paraphernalia, and a weapon in Collinsville High student’s vehicle

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is praising the actions of a Collinsville High teacher today.

Deputies said Wednesday morning a teacher smelled marijuana on two students as they walked into her class.

The teacher alerted school officials and the school resource officer to the situation. Deputies said the students were brought to the Principal’s office for questioning. The students informed officials that a third student drove one of them to school.

Authorities asked the third student to search his vehicle, but the student did not consent to the search.K-9 unit Marianna and her handler Deputy Akins were called to the school at that time.

Deputies said that K-9 Marianna immediately alerted when she searched the open air around the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found marijuana, an empty bottle of Scotch whiskey, rolling papers, and an unloaded pellet pistol that resembled a real pistol.

The parents were called to the school and the three juveniles were released into their custody pending a hearing with the Juvenile Probation Office.

Sheriff Harris said “The teacher did an outstanding job on noticing the smell and alerting the assistant principal, principal and SRO. Also this is another case where our K-9’s are so important in our fight against drugs.”