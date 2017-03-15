× Auburn University student has been diagnosed with a case of the mumps

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University officials addressed the Auburn Community today in a letter informing the public that a student has been diagnosed with a case of the mumps. The student is an undergrad who lives off campus.

Auburn University students are required to be vaccinated for the mumps and measles, with very few exceptions, before admission to the university. It was not clarified in the letter whether the diagnosed student was an exception to that process.

Auburn University officials will continue to monitor the situation and are in touch with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The university also released this information about mumps:

What is mumps?

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus that can cause puffy cheeks, swollen jaws, fever, headache, muscle pain, tiredness, and loss of appetite.

How does mumps spread?

Mumps spreads from person to person via droplets of saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat of an infected person, usually when the person coughs, sneezes, or talks. It can also spread directly through sharing utensils, or indirectly when people with mumps touch surfaces without washing their hands, and then others touch those same surfaces and proceed to touch their mouths or noses.

What are the symptoms of mumps?

The most common symptoms of mumps include puffy cheeks, swollen jaws, fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and swollen or tender salivary glands below the ear. Some people may have mild or no symptoms. Most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks.

What should I do if I think I have the mumps?

If you think you may have the mumps, seek medical attention at the Auburn University Medical Clinic, East Alabama Medical Center, or through a private physician.

How can I be sure I’ve received the recommended vaccinations?

Students who are unsure of their immunization status may contact the Auburn University Medical Clinic at 334-844-4416. Employees should contact their personal physicians. Students and employees who have not received the recommended vaccinations can get vaccinated at the Auburn University Medical Clinic or through their personal physician.

Who should be concerned about being exposed in this situation?

Members of the Auburn University campus community who feel they may have been in contact with this student and have noticed a swelling of the glands below their ears are urged to get screened for mumps. Testing is available at the Auburn University Medical Clinic or through your personal physician.

If you have concerns about exposure, please call the Alabama Department of Public Health at 1-800-469-4599.

For more information about the mumps, please see the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/mumps/index.html.