Athens Native Giddy Potts leads Middle Tennessee back to the NCAA Tournament

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Middle Tennessee was the Cinderella team of the 2016 NCAA Tournament with its win over Michigan State, but this isn't quite the same team that upset the Spartans last year. There are a lot of new faces, but one of the constants is Athens native Giddy Potts. The junior guard says this group is even better than last season, and so is he. He didn't lead the country in three point percentage like he did last year, but Potts has improved in all other categories to become a more complete player. 'Last year I was not that good on defense, but this year I`m decent," Potts told WHNT News 19. "I lead the team in steals and I`m third in rebounds, so I just try to put the defense in front of my offense basically. I know the offense is going to come."

The former Golden Eagle has felt all of the love and support from his home town, and he hopes to do the entire Tennessee Valley proud as he leads the Blue Raiders back to the NCAA tournament. 'My high school is supposed to do that, but just to see all of Athens be behind me and support me that`s great. Keep watching and praying for me, and I hope we do good in the Tournament."