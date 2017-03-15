× After 30 years, organizers announce Ider Mule Day will come to a close

IDER, Ala. — After a successful 30 year run, a popular DeKalb County festival has come to an end. Organizers announced last year’s Ider Mule Day was the last one.

The small town of Ider celebrated Ider Mule Day every Labor Day for 30 years. The event attracted 7,000 visitors to the small community on Sand Mountain in DeKalb County. But, after three decades it’s coming to a close. “Great event, went 30 years, and that’s a long time for a festival,” said DeKalb Tourism President & CEO John Dersham. Rising costs, overall expenses, and tremendous volunteer hours contributed to the decision to end the run.

The festival drew thousands of people from the surrounding areas and from other States. “Those people were buying hotel rooms, lodging, and eating out, and so it did bring some economy to the area and Ider for sure,” Dersham said.

The one-day festival celebrated the town’s agricultural heritage. Mules, tractors, and horses were the main focus. A parade was another big draw. “Just from a personal standpoint, it was one of our family favorites, because the kids were small, the grandkids, and they just loved to see all the animals, participate in the event,” Dersham added.

Over the years, Ider Mule Day evolved as one of the top events in northeast Alabama.