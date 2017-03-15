× 4 reported dead in Austrian Alps avalanche

BERLIN – The Austria Press Agency says four mountain climbers have been killed in an avalanche in the Austrian Alps.

The report, citing police, says the climbers were part of an eight-person ski touring group when the avalanche hit at about 7:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Four people in the group were able to free themselves from the snow on their own and alerted rescue crews.

The avalanche came on the 8,050-foot-high Jochgrubenkopf mountain, southeast of Innsbruck, and measured about 2,300-feet long with the snow depth reaching 40 feet.