Woodville High School Student Taken into Custody

Jackson County, Ala. – A Woodville High School student was taken into custody early this afternoon, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The student made an “alleged” threat against other students this weekend and was then banned from campus. A little after 11 this morning, parents reportedly saw the student across the street from the school and called law enforcement. The student was detained around 11:40. According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, the sheriff’s office will speak to a juvenile officer and decide what steps will be taken next. No injuries have been reported and all students are safe and accounted for.