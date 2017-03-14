UAH basketball loses in South Region title game to Rollins 72-68

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (al.com) - Jeff Merton scored 20 points to lead Rollins (Fla.) to a 72-68 win over UAH tonight in the NCAA Division II South Region championship game in Huntsville.

The seventh-seeded Tars (24-10) advance to the Elite Eight in Sioux Falls, S.D. Top-seeded UAH finished 26-8.

The Chargers used a 9-0 run to pull within one, 66-65, with 1:02 remaining in the game. UAH missed its next two shots and Rollins capitalized with a Merton layup and three free throws from Eric Castaneda for a 71-65 lead with nine seconds left. The Chargers' Troy Saxton hit a 3-pointer a second later, but he missed two from the charity stripe with three seconds left, and Castaneda made another free throw to ice the win.

