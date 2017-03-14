The Jackson County Board of Education sits down with parents to discuss how they handle threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Parents say that there's a lack of communication between them and school officials. When it comes down to situations like the threat made at Woodville, they feel like they're not receiving enough information on time.

The board and the sheriff's office cleared the air and explained the reasoning behind their actions.

"If I stop and say we're doing an all-call, lock down's off because we're worried about that," said Superintendent Kevin Dukes.

The district said students safety is the number one priority and handling the issue comes before alerting the parents.

"Had I done an all-call while this was going on, the student would've had time to get on campus and do something," explained Superintendent Dukes.

Details of a case cannot be released when involving a juvenile, and when they can release information, it is only after an investigation is complete.

"Just because I can't give you answers on Facebook or do an all-call, don't mean we're not working behind the scenes. I had three phones going back there a few minutes ago trying to talk to different people to get this issue resolved."

Representatives from the Sheriff's Office were also there to talk about the safety concerns.

"If you had a child there you'd feel differently. I do. Mine's a teacher at Woodville School and I told her to go to school because everything was under control. Of course I can't tell her the details either but she knew it was an issue, she asked about it and I told her to go to school," said Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

Also during the meeting, the board approved the resignation of former Woodville Principal Bruce Maples. Superintendent Dukes said they wanted to quickly move along with this process in order to regain leadership in the school.