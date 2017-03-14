× The Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama celebrates Pi Day with STEM activities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama celebrated Pi Day at the Williams Club’s STEM center of innovation.

The center is sponsored by Raytheon.

“We love what we do here,” said STEM Director, Angela O’Neil. “It’s a really great job and the fact that I get to play with kids every day is really great.”

O’Neil is in charge of STEM programs across all Boys and Girls clubs of North Alabama.

On Tuesday, the students learned more about pi–and not the kind you eat.

“Raytheon sponsors a pi day for the kids all across the country in these labs and in other places in the Boys and Girls Club,” said O’Neil. “So what we’re doing today is, we’re learning about what pi is, we are doing activities with pi, kinda trying to make math more fun.”

Through science and math based activities, the students at the Williams Club are learning how STEM works.

“This is access for the kids that might not have an opportunity to really think about science and technology in a way that’s meaningful to them, this is place where they can’t fail.”

This center is one of six across the country that Raytheon sponsors.