Marshall Co. Animal Control and local animal clinics offer ‘Chipathon’ during the month of April

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- We are approaching the 6th anniversary of the April 27th tornado outbreak. The memories are still fresh for many of us. The storms affected everything, even down to displacing families' pets.

So next month, Marshall County Animal Control will partner with local animal clinics to help people get their pets microchipped at a lower cost.

"We're doing it as a way to remember the storms," explained Marshall County Animal Control director Kevin Hooks. He added that many pets got lost during the April 2011 tornadoes, and their owners didn't know what happened to them.

Animal Control plans to facilitate an event throughout the month of April to give people a chance to get their pets microchipped at a lower cost.

"We're encouraging pet owners to get microchips implanted in their animals to help them get back to home, in case we find them at Animal Control," Hooks said.

Most animals picked up belong to someone, but just can't be identified. In fact, Animal Control says in any given year, one out of every three pets goes missing and 90% of them never return home, because they can't be identified.

"As we take a dog into the animal control shelter, we scan the pet to see if it has a microchip, and the microchip has the information on it to get it back to the owner," Hooks added.

The program during the month of April spans several animal clinics and hospitals across Marshall County. The chip is $20, which is a reduced cost. At some locations, that price includes the registration fee. At other locations, the registration fee is less than $20.

You can call to make an appointment to get your pet microchipped.

Here is a list of the participating locations:

B&A Animal Hospital in Boaz

Guntersville Animal Hospital

Lake Guntersville Veterinary Services

Spring Creek Animal Clinic in Guntersville

Westside Veterinary Hospital in Arab

You can also buy microchips from Marshall County Animal Control Director Kevin Hooks. Those will have to be implanted by the pet owner or a veterinarian.

Pricing information for participating locations can be found here.