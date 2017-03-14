× Lauderdale deputies warn residents of phone scam

FLORENCE, Ala. – There’s a scam the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about. It’s a phone scam which is preying on someone’s fear of going to jail.

Chief Deputy Richard Richey said they started getting calls from concerned residents on Monday.

“If someone called you and said I’m with the sheriff’s office and I have a warrant for your arrest, first thing that goes through your mind is what have I done,” Richey explained.

According to Richey, more than a dozen Lauderdale County residents were contacted by scammers pretending to be deputies.

The caller would tell the resident they had an arrest warrant for them and if they wanted it to go away, they could buy their way out.

Richey said if someone has an arrest warrant, they don’t call the person they are looking for.

“We don’t even give out warrant information on the phone unless it’s to another law enforcement agency. So we knew right off it was a scam.”

Investigators said the scammers went as far as cloning the office’s phone number.

Richey has a sound piece of advice, “Just don’t send them any money at all, basically hang up.”

And save yourself a big headache later.

If you have been contacted by scammers matching this description, contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.