Internet can’t handle Clear Knee Mom Jeans

Serious question here! Have you ever wanted to wear a pair of jeans that show off your kneecaps?

If so, Nordstrom has the pants for you.

These are what nordstrom.com calls “Clear Knee Mom Jeans.”

These $95 jeans made by Topshop feature sewn-in, clear plastic kneecap covers.

The jeans also cropped below the knee and fit high on the waist, making them so-called “mom jeans.”

Nordstrom.com claims the jeans have a “futuristic feel.”

It’s unclear how many people have actually bought these jeans, but the internet can’t get enough of making fun of them.

The @Topshop clear knee mom jeans – for scientists who love a ripped knee jean but are also care about lab safety #phdchat #science pic.twitter.com/3Wo4lAw2iN — Rachael Broomfie (@broomfie_) March 14, 2017

Good news everyone! @Nordstrom just confirmed that we're in the bad timeline from Back to the Future II! https://t.co/Ef25b9YmP9 — Dave Beaudoin (@daswickerman) March 13, 2017

These are actual jeans you can buy at @Nordstrom that cost $95. Called Clear Knee Mom Jeans. We are truly living in the dark time line. pic.twitter.com/vv9flwQeXx — ᴊᴇᴅ ᴡʜɪᴛᴀᴋᴇʀ (@Jed05) March 13, 2017

i have just the footwear to go with the unholy clear plastic knee mom jeans – these lovely croc martens 😘 #TheEndIsNigh pic.twitter.com/yA6wNFgvE9 — ♀ (@frankencute) March 13, 2017