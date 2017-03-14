Internet can’t handle Clear Knee Mom Jeans

Serious question here! Have you ever wanted to wear a pair of jeans that show off your kneecaps?
If so, Nordstrom has the pants for you.
These are what nordstrom.com calls “Clear Knee Mom Jeans.”
These $95 jeans made by Topshop feature sewn-in, clear plastic kneecap covers.
The jeans also cropped below the knee and fit high on the waist, making them so-called “mom jeans.”
Nordstrom.com claims the jeans have a “futuristic feel.”
It’s unclear how many people have actually bought these jeans, but the internet can’t get enough of making fun of them.