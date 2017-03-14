LIVE: Watch 5pm news on WHNT News 19

Internet can’t handle Clear Knee Mom Jeans

Posted 4:28 pm, March 14, 2017

Serious question here! Have you ever wanted to wear a pair of jeans that show off your kneecaps?

Topshop Clear Knee Mom Jeans (Photo: Nordstrom.com)

If so, Nordstrom has the pants for you.

These are what nordstrom.com calls “Clear Knee Mom Jeans.”

These $95 jeans made by Topshop feature sewn-in, clear plastic kneecap covers.

The jeans also cropped below the knee and fit high on the waist, making them so-called “mom jeans.”

Nordstrom.com claims the jeans have a “futuristic feel.”

It’s unclear how many people have actually bought these jeans, but the internet can’t get enough of making fun of them.