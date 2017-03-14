× Heroic neighbor pulls woman out of early morning mobile home fire

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — An early morning fire left one mobile home in Hazel Green burned to the ground. A heroic neighbor helped the woman trapped inside get out, though she did suffer critical injuries.

Corey Haygood said a loud bang first alerted him around 1:00 Tuesday morning. When he stepped out to take a look, he saw his neighbors mobile home in flames.

“I ran in the house and got some water, and tried to throw it on the side but it didn’t go out. It just made it worse.”

