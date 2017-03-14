Harmony School celebrates annual Pi Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Pi(e) Day! Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, which comes out to roughly 3.14159 (hence why it's celebrated on 3-14 every year).

Math/science teachers around the world use Pi(e) Day as a fun way to teach geometry to their students, and today was no exception!

I went down to Harmony School in Cullman County to talk about how meteorologists use math and science in weather forecasting, and to have some fun with these ambitious students!

McKellah, Landon, and Craig are the top math performers in their grades. William served as a representative of the harmony basketball team, and he had the honors of "pie-ing" his coach, Mr. Key.

But why celebrate pi?

It's the ratio of a circle's outer limit -- or circumference -- to its diameter, which is a line drawn down the center.

The ratio is roughly 3.14 for all circles, including delicious pizza pies and these homemade chocolate silk pies (yummm!!).

Mmmmm mmmmm, math and science taste soooo good..... Happy Pi Day!