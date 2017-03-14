× Happy National Pi Day!

Math lovers get excited! It’s National Pi Day, a day celebrated on 3.14 each year which is the first three digits in a number that seemingly has no end.

Pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

Piday.org says people have calculated pi to more than one trillion digits beyond the decimal point.

According to one survey, 1 in 5 Americans have no idea what pi is. But, more than half of Americans plan to celebrate today.

So how does one celebrate the day? That same survey showed the top three ways to celebrate:

Eat pie or pi-themed food (43%) Post about it on social media (16%) Jog or walk 3.14 miles (15%)

Businesses also get into the celebration. Here are some deals being offered by different companies: