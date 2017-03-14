× Excellance, Inc. equips mobile stroke treatment units with CT scanners to diagnose, treat on the scene

MADISON, Ala. – Excellance, Inc. provides custom-built emergency vehicles. The company especially takes pride in the new mobile stroke treatment units built at its facility on Lanier Road.

“Mobile stroke ambulances go to the scene and treat a patient at the scene, or at least diagnose the patient at the scene and then apply treatment, depending on what type of stroke they have,” National Sales Manager Thomas Pugh said.

Each moment matters when you’re fighting through a stroke.

“The longer a stroke is going on, the more brain cells are dying,” Pugh said. “As those brain cells die, the more possibility of being debilitated or possibly dying.”

To prevent a devastating end, each mobile stroke treatment unit is equipped with an on-board medical crew, a CT scanner, point-of-care lab equipment and a telemedicine connection.

“You’ll find people that have testified to being treated on these ambulances,” Pugh said.

Excellance, Inc. just sent its latest mobile unit to Rush University Medical Center. Now, the work continues.

“We just delivered one to the Chicago area and then we’re working on another one that’s going into the Indianapolis area.”

According to a study from the Cleveland Clinic’s implementation of a mobile stroke treatment unit, more people received the treatment they needed, and faster, than those brought to the hospital on a traditional ambulance.