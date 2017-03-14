× Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur area

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. – A Tennessee statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas from Columbia, Tenn.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Office believes that she may be in the Decatur, Ala. area.

Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas is described as being 5’5″ tall, with blonde hair, hazel eyes, and weighing 120 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings and was reported missing on March 13.

Authorities believe she may be in the company of 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

Cummins is described as being Caucasian, 6’0″, with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighing 200 lbs.

Authorities believe that Cummins may be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976ZPT.

If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call your local law enforcement office or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.