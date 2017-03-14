× Court agrees to expedited decision in Roy Moore appeal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Judges say they will quickly issue a decision on whether suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore can return to the bench.

A specially appointed appellate court last week granted Moore’s request for an expedited decision in his appeal. The court canceled oral arguments that had been scheduled for April, and will make the decision based on court filings.

A judicial discipline panel in September ruled Moore directed probate judges to flout the U.S. Supreme Court landmark decision on same-sex marriage. The Alabama Court of the Judiciary suspended Moore for the remainder of his term.

The Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission, which brought the accusations against Moore, did not object to the fast-tracking of the decision.