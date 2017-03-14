Colbert County officials search for missing teen

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office hopes you can help find a missing teen.

They posted pictures of Desiree McDaniel around 12:45 a.m.

Investigators say the family doesn’t know if McDaniel’s hair was straightened when she ran away, so they posted pictures of her with straight and curly hair.

Investigators call McDaniel a missing juvenile and say she may be a run-away. They say more information will be released this morning.

The post states McDaniel “left from Underwood Mt Rd this morning & was supposed to be going to school and never arrived. She has made threats to run away recently. Her car was located but she is still missing.”

Anyone with information on where McDaniel can be found, pleace call the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at 256-383-0741. You can also call 911.