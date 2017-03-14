× BREAKING NEWS: Mobile home destroyed in fire, two people taken to hospital

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A male and female are both in Huntsville Hospital after a mobile home fire in Hazel Green.

Around 1:15 Tuesday morning, Bobo, Hazel Green and Toney fire officials were called to the 1500 block of Scott Road.

When they arrived, a mobile home was engulfed in flames.

One man suffered from smoke inhalation and minor cuts, after he tried to break a window to get a female out of the home. The female suffered from burns and is in critical condition.

WHNT News 19 Jeff Gray is on the scene and gathering more details.

Stay with WHNT News 19 for updates to this breaking story.