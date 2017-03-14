× Bird flu suspected in 3 north Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Officials with the Alabama Department of Agriculture say they are investigating suspected findings of bird flu in Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison Counties. Commissioner John McMillan made the announcement this morning.

Our news partners with AL.com say State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier issued a “stop movement” order for certain poultry in the state.

State officials say the situation does not pose a food safety threat, but they’re calling on poultry producers to take precautions to limit the chance of spreading the virus. The threat stands to impact the state’s $15 billion poultry industry.

Preliminary tests showed suspected avian flu at three sites. But experts say they’ll know more after testing is done at the U.S. Department of Agriculture lab in Iowa. That testing will help determine if the strain is more severe.

The department provides information about safeguards for flock owners on its website.