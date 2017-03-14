Archivists are looking for help with Florence’s Bicentennial celebration in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - An important milestone is coming next year for the City of Florence. The Shoals oldest city will be celebrating their Bicentennial. As part of the celebration they need the public’s help.

One document at a time, these ladies at Burrell-Slater School are preserving pieces of history. They work for the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s Digital Archives.

The department started an outreach Tuesday morning for Florence’s Bicentennial in 2018.

“We want items from people that show their history of Florence, their personal history,” explained Patti Hannah, a digital archivist for the library. “We want to see their family photos, their recipes, and their documents.”

Hannah said they want anything that sheds light on Florence from the past.

Over the next several months, they will be accepting family treasures to include in Florence’s timeline. The group wants to tell the story of Florence through the eyes or residents.

In addition to the other items, Hannah has a special request. “Letters, we love to get letters from the War eras that were written home. So anything like that people have, we would love to see.”

So dig into those old shoe boxes and trunks to share a piece of Florence’s history.

The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library will be holding more off-site scanning days over the next few months.

You can also make appointment with the archivists to go to the library if that’s easier.