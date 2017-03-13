Twenty-four years ago, the “Storm of the Century” dropped snow over all 67 counties of Alabama

There’s a reason why meteorologists in the South don’t discount snow during the month of March, and it’s due to the Blizzard of 1993.

On March 13, 1993, the high in Huntsville never rose above freezing, and visibility became so poor due to the winds blowing the snow that white out conditions occurred throughout the Southeast.

This monster of a storm dumped nearly two feet of snow in the higher elevations of the Alabama and north Georgia mountains, and all 67 counties within the state of Alabama recorded snowfall within March 12 through 14 in 1993.

Below is a select few snowfall reports from throughout the Valley. Huntsville officially recorded 7.3 inches. Valley Head picked up 17.7 inches.

We want to hear from you! Do you remember the Blizzard of 1993? Do you have any pictures from this storm? Submit them in the form below, or email them to photo@whnt.com!