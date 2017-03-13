× Police arrest Decatur man in connection to Big Bob Gibson fire

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police arrested Anthony Joseph Messina Monday in connection to a fire that damaged Big Bob Gibson last week.

Detective Jackson with the Property Crimes Division responded to a report of a fire damaging the outside of the restaurant March 5th. During the investigation, Messina was developed as a suspect.

Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit arrested Messina Monday and transported him to the Decatur Police Department, where he was charged with second degree arson. He was later transferred to the Morgan County Jail with a $2,500.00 bond.