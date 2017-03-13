× Madison City leaders to begin interviews for fire chief on March 25, no date for police chief interviews

MADISON, Ala. – Madison city leaders are taking steps toward filling two key positions soon. The city hasn’t had a permanent police chief nor fire chief for months, but that will soon change.

“We’re down to our final three to five that we’ll bring to council,” Mayor Paul Finley said. “Right now, tentatively, we’re set up for interviews on Saturday, March 25th.”

The Human Resources Committee will set the date for final interviews during Monday evening’s meeting. Former Chief Ralph Cobb retired on October 1, 2016 following six months of administrative leave.

“We fully expect to have our fire chief approved at our first city council meeting in April,” Mayor Finley said.

The police chief position also needs to be filled. Former Chief Larry Muncey resigned shortly after Cobb retired. He was found guilty of contempt of court during Officer Eric Parker’s trial. A new police chief will join the force soon.

“We’ll then get it down to three to five, bring it to council. Again, my best guess being a month behind would be at the first city council meeting in May.” Mayor Finley said.

Mayor Finley added that transparency is one of the key characteristics the city is looking for.

“So, each time that we have these questions for our fire chief candidates and our police chief candidates, it’s one of the critical things we talk to, ‘What will you bring to the table that, in turn, will ensure trust with the community,'” Mayor Finley said. “As importantly make sure that the people that you’re managing trust you. So it’s a critical balance. But, in the end, we will have someone that the community can trust to keep them safe and, as a mayor, helps me sleep well every night.”