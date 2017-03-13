JSU prepares for NCAA tournament matchup with Louisville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (al.com) - Jacksonville State learned it will play Louisville in its first NCAA Tournament game.

The Gamecocks are seeded 15th in the Midwest region and the Cardinals (24-8) from the ACC are seeded No. 2. The game will be on Friday in Indianapolis, Ind. Tip is approximately 2:45 p.m. CT on CBS.

Jacksonville State (20-14), in head coach Ray Harper's first year, won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed, defeating UT-Martin 66-55 in the final.

Erik Durham scored 17 points to lead the way for fourth-seeded JSU in that game, while Greg Tucker added 14 points and Malcolm Drumwright 13. Drumwright was named tournament MVP, while Tucker also made the all-tournament team.

