Husband charged with murder in Decatur woman's death

DECATUR, Ala.-Police have charged the husband of a woman found dead in her home with murder.

On Thursday, March 9 at 2:36 a.m., officers responded to an assault call at 220 4th Avenue 4th Avenue NW. Upon arrival, officers found the body of Minnie Marie Shackleford lying on the bathroom floor unresponsive.

Shackleford appeared to be suffering from an apparent head injury. EMS arrived on scene and began CPR on Shackleford but determined that she was dead.

Shackleford’s body was sent to the Department of Forensics Lab in Huntsville for Autopsy. The cause of death was determined to be severe head trauma and strangulation.

Police identified Andreas Shackleford as the suspect. The victim and the suspect were married and living together during the time of the homicide. Police arrested Andreas Shackleford Monday.

Detective Payton met with Morgan County Judge Thompson and Shackleford’s bond was set at $100,000. He was transferred to Morgan County jail in lieu of $100,000.00 bond.